EP need pitbull attitude, forwards coach says
Abrahams tackling line-outs
EP’s forwards must adopt an aggressive pitbull attitude when they face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday, Elephants forwards coach Aslam Abrahams says.
After losing their opening three matches in the Preparation Series, EP have a chance for redemption in what promises to be a tough clash at the Free State Stadium...
