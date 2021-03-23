EP need pitbull attitude, forwards coach says

Abrahams tackling line-outs

PREMIUM

EP’s forwards must adopt an aggressive pitbull attitude when they face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Sunday, Elephants forwards coach Aslam Abrahams says.



After losing their opening three matches in the Preparation Series, EP have a chance for redemption in what promises to be a tough clash at the Free State Stadium...

