Rugby

Illness and injuries throw side’s preparation for match against Cheetahs into disarray

Eight EP Elephants players laid low by flu

George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 23 March 2021

A flu bug has laid eight EP players low as they prepare for a tough match against the Cheetahs on Sunday, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers said.    

The players are battling to recover in time for what will be a challenging Preparation Series fixture at the Free State Stadium (kickoff 3pm)...

