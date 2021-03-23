Illness and injuries throw side’s preparation for match against Cheetahs into disarray

Eight EP Elephants players laid low by flu

PREMIUM

A flu bug has laid eight EP players low as they prepare for a tough match against the Cheetahs on Sunday, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers said.



The players are battling to recover in time for what will be a challenging Preparation Series fixture at the Free State Stadium (kickoff 3pm)...

