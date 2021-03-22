Div defends EP players after slew of cards

Captain Winnaar calls for improved discipline ahead of Cheetahs clash



Alarmed EP coach Peter de Villiers has rushed to the defence of his players after a spate of red and yellow cards tarnished the Elephants’ disciplinary record ahead of Sunday's clash against the Cheetahs.



A frustrated De Villiers also hit out at referees, describing their display as below par during his team’s opening three Preparation Series matches against the Bulls, Lions and Griquas...

