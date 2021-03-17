Lions star Swanepoel expected to face Sharks

Big names returning for last two games

PREMIUM

Though he was withdrawn from the action during a chaotic game against EP’s Elephants because of a stiff muscle, ace Lions kicker Tiaan Swanepoel is expected to be fit to face the Sharks on Saturday.



The Lions, who used their opening two Preparation Cup matches to give their young guns a run, are expected to bring back their big name players at Ellis Park...

