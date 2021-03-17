Elephants crash to defeat against Griquas
EP outscored by seven tries to nil at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Eastern Province crashed to a third straight defeat in the Preparation Series when they were beaten 43-0 by the Griquas in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.
After opening losses against the Bulls and Lions, there was more pain for EP when they were outscored by seven tries to nil at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...
