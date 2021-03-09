Hungry Cheetahs keen to make point in Bloem

Largely unchanged team brimming with strength

PREMIUM

Sparks often fly when the Cheetahs host the Sharks in Bloemfontein and Wednesday’s clash between these arch-rivals promises to deliver another entertaining spectacle.



Even though the Preparation Series may lack the cut and thrust of the Carling Currie Cup, both teams will be keen to make a point at the Free State Stadium...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.