Hungry Cheetahs keen to make point in Bloem
Largely unchanged team brimming with strength
Sparks often fly when the Cheetahs host the Sharks in Bloemfontein and Wednesday’s clash between these arch-rivals promises to deliver another entertaining spectacle.
Even though the Preparation Series may lack the cut and thrust of the Carling Currie Cup, both teams will be keen to make a point at the Free State Stadium...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.