Covid-19 expedited its demise.
Super Rugby is dead, but is there a cup at the end of the rainbow?
It’s been a long quiet year for rugby fans as Super Rugby disappeared without a trace
Next weekend will mark a year since the wheels came off the juggernaut that was Super Rugby.
Despite having a wonky wheel, or two, for the last decade Super Rugby was chugging along as it had been for 25 seasons before the competition disappeared without a trace...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.