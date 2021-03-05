Lions will up tempo against EP, says Div

PREMIUM

EP coach Peter de Villiers expects the Lions to up the tempo and send their best team to Gqeberha to face the Elephants in a Preparation Series rugby clash on Wednesday.



The Lions are readying themselves for action in the European-based PRO16 Rainbow Cup, which is expected to kick off on April 17...

