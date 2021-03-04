Extra Lions Test on cards if Boks play in UK
An extra Test could be added to the Springboks’ itinerary if their series against the British and Irish Lions tour is moved to the UK.
There is also a possibility that the Boks could face the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks in the UK as part of a proposed eight-game tour...
