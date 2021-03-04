Aspeling could solve EP’s flyhalf problem
Ex-Kings player tipped as favourite to step in for injured Radebe against Lions
EP’s Elephants could turn to experienced pivot Karlo Aspeling to solve their problems at flyhalf when they face the Lions at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.
Under-pressure EP coach Peter de Villiers needs to find a new No 10 after Inny Radebe was ruled out of the Preparation Series because of a broken hand...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.