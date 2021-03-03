Scoring try was dream come true, says EP hooker
Scoring an explosive try in his Preparation Cup debut for EP against a powerful Bulls side at Loftus was a dream come true, Elephants hooker Sithembiso Befile said.
On a day when there was little for EP to smile about, Befile showed his fighting spirit when he powered his way over the line after coming on as a replacement...
