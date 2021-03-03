Talented flyhalf played major role in Lions’ win against Pumas
EP’s turn to face Swanepoel’s booming boot
It will be EP’s turn to face the booming boot of Emirates Lions star Tiaan Swanepoel when the teams meet in a Preparation Series clash in Gqeberha on March 10.
Playing at flyhalf against the Pumas last week, Swanepoel contributed 22 points with his deadly boot as the Lions ran out 32-28 winners...
