Sharks young guns rise to challenge, coach says

Fringe players get chance to shine in Preparation Series

Playing with fire and enthusiasm, the Sharks’ young guns rose to the challenge when they helped their team beat Griquas 35-10 in Durban on Sunday, coach Sean Everitt said.



Like other teams in the competition, the Sharks are using the Preparation Cup to give fringe players a chance to shine...

