Loftus bloodbath difficult pill to swallow, EP’s Velleman says
The bloodbath EP endured when they were massacred 87-10 by the Bulls at Loftus on Sunday was a bitter pill to swallow, Elephants loose forward CJ Velleman said.
In their opening game in the Preparation Series, EP leaked 12 tries against a rampant Bulls side which smelt blood from the opening whistle...
