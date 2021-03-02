Loftus bloodbath difficult pill to swallow, EP’s Velleman says

PREMIUM

The bloodbath EP endured when they were massacred 87-10 by the Bulls at Loftus on Sunday was a bitter pill to swallow, Elephants loose forward CJ Velleman said.



In their opening game in the Preparation Series, EP leaked 12 tries against a rampant Bulls side which smelt blood from the opening whistle...

