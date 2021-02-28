Cheetahs downs Stormers Cheetahs in Cape Town

On their first day in their new Cape Town Stadium home the Stormers criminally left the back door open resulting in a 34-33 defeat to the Cheetahs.

Though they excelled in the primary phases they could not make their dominance count and will have to significantly improve their game management and sharpen their attack before they go into European combat.

They will also be concerned that as the shadows grew it was the visitors who played with more verve and vigour.

Not that the Cheetahs did not impress in the first half.

With the Stormers' back door ajar the sticky fingered, long of stride Cheetahs looted through exquisite counter attack.