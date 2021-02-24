Tambwe could test EP’s defence in Loftus showdown

Eastern Province’s defence may have to deal with the threat of newly-signed Bulls speedster Madosh Tambwe charging towards their tryline at Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday.



The wing with jet feet is the latest addition to the Bulls squad as they bid for a treble of Carling Currie Cup, Vodacom Unlocked Series and Preparation Series rugby titles...

