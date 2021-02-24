Rugby

It will be flesh against flesh at Loftus, says Div

Radebe takes captain’s armband for opener against the Bulls

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 24 February 2021

It will be flesh against flesh, mind against mind and body against body when underdogs EP clash with the Bulls at Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday, Elephants rugby coach Peter de Villiers has predicted.

All eyes will be on EP’s young and untested squad when they face the Currie Cup champions in the opening round of the Preparation Cup at 3pm...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald #FORYOU
Dizi Africa - Valentine's Day

Most Read

X