It will be flesh against flesh at Loftus, says Div

Radebe takes captain’s armband for opener against the Bulls

It will be flesh against flesh, mind against mind and body against body when underdogs EP clash with the Bulls at Loftus in Pretoria on Sunday, Elephants rugby coach Peter de Villiers has predicted.



All eyes will be on EP’s young and untested squad when they face the Currie Cup champions in the opening round of the Preparation Cup at 3pm...

