Injury rules Bulls’ Manjezi out of EP showdown

PREMIUM

Injury has ruled robust lock Sintu Manjezi out of the Bulls rugby team to face the EP Elephants in the opening round of the Preparation Series at Loftus on February 28.



A serious knee injury, suffered during the first half of the Currie Cup final between the Bulls and Sharks in Pretoria last month, will keep Manjezi on the sidelines...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.