EP will mix things up against Bulls, says Twum-Boafo
An adventurous EP side will mix things up and play a free range brand of rugby when they attempt to topple the all-conquering Bulls next Sunday, says Elephants wing Josiah Twum-Boafo.
All eyes will be on an untested EP outfit at Loftus when they face SA’s champion side in the opening round of the Preparation Cup...
