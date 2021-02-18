EP will mix things up against Bulls, says Twum-Boafo

PREMIUM

An adventurous EP side will mix things up and play a free range brand of rugby when they attempt to topple the all-conquering Bulls next Sunday, says Elephants wing Josiah Twum-Boafo.



All eyes will be on an untested EP outfit at Loftus when they face SA’s champion side in the opening round of the Preparation Cup...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.