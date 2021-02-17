Coach hopeful star loose forward will be ready for Bulls opener
Injury scare as Velleman sits out EP training
There has been a massive injury scare for the EP Elephants just 10 days before their opening rugby game against the Bulls at Loftus in Pretoria.
Star loose forward CJ Velleman sat out training at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday as the team made final preparations for their Preparation Series debut...
