Rachel Kolisi on husband Siya's exit from the Stormers

Rachel Kolisi, wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, on Sunday reminisced about her husband’s time with the Stormers, and praised him for his consistency and respectful character.

Kolisi is expected to join the Durban-based Sharks.

Rachel said she would always cherish the beautiful memories and friends they made during Siya’s 11 years with the team.

“Every injury, every loss, every victory, every sacrifice, every memory, the many tears, I will cherish them all. Because we learnt from the bad and hold close the good. It has been a tough season for us personally, having to make really big and hard decisions, but change is inevitable,” she wrote on Instagram.

TimesLIVE reported on Sunday that Kolisi's transfer did not come as a surprise as there had already been speculation before the official announcement. His contract had been due to expire at the end of October, but he was released early and the Stormers accepted a transfer fee.

Rachel shared pictures of Siya and their family during his matches, saying “he remained kind and respectful in moments he had every reason not to”.

“He has led this team in more ways than some will ever know. He has been a mentor and a listener. He has paved a path for the many who will follow. I can’t put into words how proud I am of him.

“This team not only brought us beautiful memories but [also] friends who became family,” she wrote.