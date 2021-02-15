‘No personal war between Jake and me’, says EP’s Div

PREMIUM

Feisty EP Elephants coach Peter de Villiers has defused speculation that the clash between his team and Jake White’s Bulls will be a personal war between two former Springbok coaches.



The opening match between a rampant Bulls side and a young inexperienced EP side at Loftus on February 27 will be a classic David vs Goliath duel...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.