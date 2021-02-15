Live wire Luvo Claassen a vital cog in EP’s back division

Former Madibaz captain eager to show skills as scrumhalf

PREMIUM

Live wire scrumhalf Luvo Claassen will be a vital cog in the EP Elephants’ back division when they face the Bulls at Loftus on February 27.



The East London-born former Madibaz captain is set to wear the critical No 9 jersey in what will be a fiery baptism for the young EP squad in the Preparation Series tournament...

