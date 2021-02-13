Bafana Nhleko answers the call as new Junior Springbok coach

Bafana Nhleko is the new Junior Springbok coach after a mild shake-up of SA Rugby’s rugby department.

Nhleko, who was in the assistant’s position, now has the reins of the age group team and there was also a promotion for former Blitzboks player Sandile Ngcobo who is now the new head coach of the SA Rugby Sevens Academy.

Last year the highly-rated Nhleko, the former Golden Lions Under-21 coach, was linked to a potential move to the Southern Kings but it never materialised.

“We’re committed to ensuring there is a development pipeline for our coaches and with Bafana and Sandile we’ve accomplished that as both have been in our systems for some time,” said Rassie Erasmus, SA’s director of rugby.

“Bafana first joined the Junior Springbok coaching structures as an assistant-coach in 2018 and he will now take over the reins from Chean Roux, who will remain involved with our Under-20 Academy.