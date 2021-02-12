Elephants face tough start to Preparation Series

EP’s Elephants have been grouped with the Sharks, Stormers and Pumas in Pool B of the Preparation Series, which kicks off on February 27.



In the opening round the Bulls host EP, the Lions take on the Pumas, the Sharks square off against Griquas, and the Stormers are up against the Cheetahs...

