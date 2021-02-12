Elephants face tough start to Preparation Series
EP’s Elephants have been grouped with the Sharks, Stormers and Pumas in Pool B of the Preparation Series, which kicks off on February 27.
In the opening round the Bulls host EP, the Lions take on the Pumas, the Sharks square off against Griquas, and the Stormers are up against the Cheetahs...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.