France’s Dupont is best player in world — New Zealand’s Smith

New Zealand scrumhalf Aaron Smith described his France counterpart Antoine Dupont as the world's top rugby player on Wednesday.

Replying to the Six Nations' Twitter question “Who is the best rugby player in the world right now?", the 32-year-old Smith went for Dupont.

“This guy is on another level! No-one is near him atm. He’s the point of difference for both his club and country. He’s helping me look at parts of my game to improve.”

Smith has earned 97 caps for the All Blacks and helped them win one World Cup and six Rugby Championship titles.

The 24-year-old Dupont was named best player of last year's Six Nations and in his 28th international he set up four tries in France's 50-10 win over Italy on Saturday in their opening game of this year's tournament.