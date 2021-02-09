EP thrown in the deep end in expected Franchise Cup opener

Elephants face baptism of fire against Bulls, says Div

PREMIUM

Eastern Province are set kick off their Franchise Cup campaign with a tough opener against Currie Cup Champions the Bulls at Loftus on February 27, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers said.



Though SA Rugby have yet to make an announcement on the tournament, it is believed officials are haggling over whether it should be a single or double round of fixtures...

