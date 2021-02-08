Top try scorer says he’s doubled his work ethic to perform even better

EP flyer Mayinje ready to take step up

PREMIUM

Flying wing Athi Mayinje is ready to take a step up and measure himself against SA’s best players if the EP Elephants are catapulted into the mooted top tier Franchise Cup.



The Franchise Cup is expected to be contested by the Elephants, Bulls, Lions, Stormers, Sharks, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.