The Springbok Women have been drawn to face France in their opening match of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in September.

The team will play the French‚ who are currently in fourth place on the women’s world rankings‚ at Eden Park on September 18 where they will be looking to hit the ground running in the competition.

The next two matches will be against the No. 1-ranked England on September 23 in Whangarei and they will end the pool stages against Fiji on September 28 at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland.

The top eight teams will advance to the quarterfinals on October 3 while the semifinals and final will play out at Eden Park on October 9 and 16.

Springbok Women’s coach Stanley Raubenheimer has welcomed the announcement of the match dates and times‚ saying it will provide more direction in their planning in the lead-up to the international spectacle.