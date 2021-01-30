Bulls win a Currie Cup final for the ages, lifting trophy against the Sharks

This, for reasons obvious and slightly obscure, was a final for the ages. It had everything.

The most protracted domestic season required the longest-ever Currie Cup final and at the end of it the Blue Bulls were restored as Currie Cup champions.

The fact that it went into extra time tells only part of the storied tale.

As if the spectre of the Covid-19 pandemic had not done enough to force rugby players into hiding, the final was halted in its tracks by the threat of lightning.

Dark clouds gathered over this famous stadium and it was as if the gods were ready to collectively mourn the finale of the most disrupted of seasons.

Thankfully they held back their fury and their tears and play resumed after a 40-minute delay.

Although the Sharks were 6-3 down when play resumed they gradually hurried and harangued the Blue Bulls into error.