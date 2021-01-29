Bulls fired up to defend unbeaten record at Loftus

Sharks will look for space in Cup final, says Nkosi

Looking for space with the ball in hand is one of the tactics the Sharks will use when they attempt to bring the Bulls to their knees at Loftus on Saturday, wing Sbu Nkosi says.



In one of the most talked about Carling Currie Cup rugby finals for years, the Sharks will be looking to pull off a giant-killing act...

