Schalk Ferreira a big loss as EP Elephants ring changes

PREMIUM

There have been comings and goings in the EP Elephants camp over the past few days as they prepare for their debut in the Franchise Cup.



Experienced prop Schalk Ferreira is expected to leave EP and join Free State while loose forward CJ Velleman has returned to the Elephants after a loan spell at Griquas. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.