Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen will be a handful, says coach

Sharks face monster final challenge — Everitt

PREMIUM

Facing a rampant Bulls team at Loftus in Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup final will be a huge challenge for his Sharks team, coach Sean Everitt says.



The Sharks negotiated troubled waters at Newlands in the semis to beat Western Province 19-9 to qualify for the showpiece game on the SA rugby calendar...

