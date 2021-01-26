Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen will be a handful, says coach
Sharks face monster final challenge — Everitt
Facing a rampant Bulls team at Loftus in Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup final will be a huge challenge for his Sharks team, coach Sean Everitt says.
The Sharks negotiated troubled waters at Newlands in the semis to beat Western Province 19-9 to qualify for the showpiece game on the SA rugby calendar...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.