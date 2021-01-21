No room for error in semi, says Jantjies

Decision-making will be crucial, says WP assistant coach

There will be no margin for error when Western Province face the Sharks in a sudden death Carling Currie Cup semifinal in Cape Town on Saturday, WP scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies says.



After an eventful league programme, the tournament reaches a climax with WP facing the Sharks at Newlands (kick-off 4.30pm) and the Bulls taking on the Lions at Loftus (2pm)...

