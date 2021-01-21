Expect battle of wits in semi, says Sharks lock

There’s a good plan set in place for WP — coach Everitt

Scrupulous analysis will be a key weapon in a battle of wits between the Sharks and Western Province on Saturday, Sharks lock Ruben van Heerden predicts.



In the first of Saturday’s Carling Currie Cup semifinals the Bulls face the Lions at Lofus in Pretoria (kickoff 2pm)...

