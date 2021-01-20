Springboks desperately need game time, Rassie says
With Lions tour looming, match fitness vital
SA’s Test players must have at least 400 minutes of game time under their belts before they face the British and Irish Lions later this year, SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says.
The Lions are scheduled to tour SA for eight matches between July 3 and August 7, including three Tests against the world champion Springboks...
