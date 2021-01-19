Rassie Erasmus rushes to Currie Cup’s defence

Responding to criticism, rugby boss points to difficult year amid Covid

PREMIUM

SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has raced to defend the integrity of the Carling Currie Cup after the standard of play in the tournament was questioned by two former Springbok coaches.



Former Bok mentors Peter de Villiers and Nick Mallet have both questioned the tournament, saying an opportunity has been missed to improve skills...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.