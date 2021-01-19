For the Lions to be competitive or indeed win their Currie Cup semifinal against the Blue Bulls at Loftus on Saturday‚ they will need to get the better of the hot favourites in five key areas.

Here are the five things that need to happen for them to pull off a shock.

1) Stand up in collisions

The Lions cannot afford to come off second best at the breakdown‚ or the collision in general. The Bulls pack a punch with an array of heavy hitters spread across their team sheet and they more often than not make the gains in contact necessary to set up a win.

Coupled to this is the ball poaching threat of Marco van Staden at the ruck. He has been peerless in that area this season and the Lions will have to find ways of negating his almost hyena-like predatory skills if they are to stay in the hunt. The Lions' Jaco Kriel and Vincent Tshituka are going to have to spread themselves thin around Loftus.

2) Avoid aerial ping-pong

As much as the occasion demands a greater compliance with the percentages‚ the Lions should not be drawn into a game of aerial ping pong with the Bulls. It is an area in which the Bulls are more likely to profit as they possess taller timber in their back division.