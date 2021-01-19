Rugby

Elephants want Ferreira to remain in herd

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 19 January 2021

A tug of war could develop between EP and the Cheetahs for the services of veteran prop Schalk Ferreira, who is training with the Elephants without a contract.

Sources said the Bloemfontein franchise had put in an offer for the burly forward, who is training without pay for the Elephants...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X