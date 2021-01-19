Elephants want Ferreira to remain in herd

A tug of war could develop between EP and the Cheetahs for the services of veteran prop Schalk Ferreira, who is training with the Elephants without a contract.



Sources said the Bloemfontein franchise had put in an offer for the burly forward, who is training without pay for the Elephants...

