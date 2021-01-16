The Lions cannot afford to drop the ball if they want to ambush the Bulls in their cold and unwelcoming Loftus Versfeld den in next Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal‚ coach Ivan van Rooyen says.

Missed chances proved costly for the Lions when they went down 22-15 in their final league outing‚ which left them in fourth spot on the log.]

The Lions have an early opportunity to atone for that defeat‚ but they are up against a formidable Bulls side who have turned Loftus into a fortress.

There was a hiccup for the Bulls in their last league outing when they were walloped 44-14 by the Pumas in Nelspruit. The result is unlikely to have dented their confidence because they fielded several young fringe players in a dead rubber encounter.

“I think we created a lot of opportunities in our last game against the Bulls and part of the frustration is that we didn’t capitalise on them‚” Van Rooyen said.

“I think set-piece-wise there are enough positives to build on. Our defence was good but the attack was not that good. There is a lot of stuff to work on and a lot of stuff to improve on.