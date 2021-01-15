Teams for mooted Franchise Cup to be revealed Monday
Elephants must kick losing habit into touch, says Div
George Byron
EP must kick their losing habit into touch when they play warm-up games ahead of an expected debut in the mooted eight-team Franchise Cup, Elephants coach Peter de Villiers said...
