Lions have their work cut out if they want to beat Bulls

The Lions cannot afford to drop the ball if they want to ambush the Bulls in their cold and unwelcoming Loftus Versfeld den next Saturday, coach Ivan van Rooyen says.



Missed chances proved costly for the Lions when they went down 22-15 in their final league outing which left them in fourth spot on the Carling Currie Cup log...

