WATCH | Div nervous, but not scared of big guns
Nervous but not scared was how EP coach Peter de Villiers summed up the pressure of his fledgling Elephants possibly squaring up to SA’s big guns in the Franchise Cup in February.
It had been expected De Villiers would kick off his assignment as EP coach in the 14-team SA Cup, which would have featured a mix of lower and top division sides...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.