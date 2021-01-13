WATCH | Div nervous, but not scared of big guns

PREMIUM

Nervous but not scared was how EP coach Peter de Villiers summed up the pressure of his fledgling Elephants possibly squaring up to SA’s big guns in the Franchise Cup in February.



It had been expected De Villiers would kick off his assignment as EP coach in the 14-team SA Cup, which would have featured a mix of lower and top division sides...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.