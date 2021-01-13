Laser focus as WP prepare for Shark attack

Clash expected to be a true spectacle

PREMIUM

There will be a laser beam focus on the task at hand as Western Province prepare for what should be an epic Carling Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks at Newlands next Saturday.



So says fired-up WP coach John Dobson who is determined to give Newlands a glorious send-off before his team moves to the Cape Town Stadium at the conclusion of the Currie Cup...

