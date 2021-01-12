Gifted Inny Radebe may run EP’s backline
De Villiers delighted by arrival of ex-Sharks flyhalf for short trial
Former Sharks flyhalf Inny Radebe has started training with EP and coach Peter de Villiers wants the talented pivot to run his backline if the Elephants are included in the Franchise Cup.
De Villiers, who is busy assembling a squad to possibly take part in the Cup next month, could not hide his delight at the arrival of the 26-year-old...
