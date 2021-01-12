Cheetahs star Steyn fires warning shot at rivals

Bloemfontein team more than ready for next challenge

PREMIUM

Double World Cup-winning Springbok hero Frans Steyn has fired a warning shot at rivals ahead of the Cheetahs’ expected participation in the eight-team Franchise Cup next month.



The inspirational centre says the men from Bloemfontein will be “good and ready” when they return from a short break after exiting the Currie Cup before the semifinal stage...

