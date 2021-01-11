Pumas belong in new Franchise Cup, says coach Jimmy Stonehouse

Jake White relieved Bulls had no injuries after heavy defeat

PREMIUM

Upbeat Pumas coach Jimmy Stonehouse says his team’s rousing 44-14 win over the Bulls should ensure that his team is included in next month’s mooted eight-team Franchise Cup tournament.



Playing against the young Bulls team in a dead rubber Carling Currie Cup clash in Nelspruit, Stonehouse's charges blew the Bulls away with a five-stay display...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.