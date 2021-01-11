EP’s Elephants set to battle SA rugby’s big guns

EP’s Elephants could be sent into battle against SA rugby’s big guns in less than six weeks when a mooted new eight-team Franchise Cup tournament kicks off at the end of February.



A spike in Covid-19 infections and the high cost of regular testing to ensure squads are virus free could result in the 14-team SA Cup rugby competition being canned...

