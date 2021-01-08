Rugby

But they must first play the Pumas in a dead-rubber game

White plans the Bulls’ next checkmate move

PREMIUM
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer 08 January 2021

Wily Bulls coach Jake White is planning a strategy to checkmate the Lions for a second time in a matter of days in the Carling Currie Cup competition.

Having disposed of the Lions in midweek, the Bulls will oppose the Lions again in a mouth watering play-off next weekend...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X