Elephants must be ‘People’s Team’, Div says
Transforming EP’s Elephants into a “People’s Team” which enjoys support from the Eastern Cape community is one of coach Peter de Villiers’s big goals.
The former Springbok mentor also wants to encourage a new generation of fans to support the team when the SA Cup kicks off in April...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.